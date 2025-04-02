Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Akciabrski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 107 m²
$53,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
$15,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes