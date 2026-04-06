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Manufacture Buildings in Abuchauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Manufacture 136 m² in Abuchauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 136 m²
Abuchauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
A large plot of land with an area of 1.1879 hectares with a capital structure of 135.6 squar…
$100,000
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