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Long term Conference halls rentals in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

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Conference hall 128 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Conference hall 128 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 128 m²
Multifunctional space for rent with an area of 128m², located on the ground floor of a priva…
$286
per month
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