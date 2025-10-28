Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Monthly rent of villas in Tirana, Albania

Villa Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
6 bedroom villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
6 bedroom villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/2
In one of the most sought-after areas for business and residence at the Olympic Park and the…
$3,261
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
5 bedroom villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-story villa for rent near Mangalem Organized on two floors First floor: living room and…
$1,747
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Floor 3/3
The villa is located in a quiet area near the Halili Complex. The villa is a three-storey bu…
$2,912
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment 3+1+2 with veranda for rent On the 3rd floor of a villa, in a very quiet area and …
$967
per month
Leave a request
For Rent: Villa in Sauk, Tirana in Tirana Municipality, Albania
For Rent: Villa in Sauk, Tirana
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
For Rent: Villa in Sauk, Tirana 📍 Location: Sauk 🏠 Type: Individual Villa (5+1+3) 🚗 Priva…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
4 bedroom Villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/3
Villa for rent in Selite - Yard area: 300 m2 - Construction area: 350 m2 - 3-story structure…
$2,329
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Floor 3/3
This villa is offered for rent in a well-known area with villas and very family friendly. Th…
$1,747
per month
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 9 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa is located on the edge of the road on Durres Road, making it very favorable for va…
$5,241
per month
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer private villas for rent near the American embassy, on Elbasan Street. The building …
$10,482
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go