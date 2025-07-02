Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses in Tirana County, Albania

Tirana Municipality
4
2 bedroom house in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom house
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
✅ Price: 500 Euros/Month ✅ Location: "Imer Ndregjoni" Street, near the United School, Tirana…
$575
per month
For Rent: Stunning 3-bedroom Individual Villa, 130 m², with a large yard of 3000 m², near the Artificial Lake! in Tirana Municipality, Albania
For Rent: Stunning 3-bedroom Individual Villa, 130 m², with a large yard of 3000 m², near the Artificial Lake!
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
For Rent: Stunning 3-bedroom Individual Villa, 130 m², with a large 3000 m² yard, near the A…
Price on request
3-STOREY VILLA – 150M FROM THE SEA, – FOR RENT (Roy116403) in Golem, Albania
3-STOREY VILLA – 150M FROM THE SEA, – FOR RENT (Roy116403)
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
A fully furnished 3-storey villa for rent, located within a quiet and well-maintained villa …
$2,393
per month
For Rent: Villa in Sauk, Tirana in Tirana Municipality, Albania
For Rent: Villa in Sauk, Tirana
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
For Rent: Villa in Sauk, Tirana 📍 Location: Sauk 🏠 Type: Individual Villa (5+1+3) 🚗 Priva…
Price on request
Exclusive 3-Story Villa for Rent – Near Korpusi i Paqes in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Exclusive 3-Story Villa for Rent – Near Korpusi i Paqes
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive 3-Story Villa for Rent – Near Korpusi i Paqes A high-quality construction offer…
Price on request
