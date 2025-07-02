Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Monthly rent of villas in Tirana County, Albania

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3-STOREY VILLA – 150M FROM THE SEA, – FOR RENT (Roy116403) in Golem, Albania
3-STOREY VILLA – 150M FROM THE SEA, – FOR RENT (Roy116403)
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
A fully furnished 3-storey villa for rent, located within a quiet and well-maintained villa …
$2,393
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
For Rent: Villa in Sauk, Tirana in Tirana Municipality, Albania
For Rent: Villa in Sauk, Tirana
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
For Rent: Villa in Sauk, Tirana 📍 Location: Sauk 🏠 Type: Individual Villa (5+1+3) 🚗 Priva…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go