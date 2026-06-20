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Condos in Shkodër Municipality, Albania

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Condo 2 bedrooms in Velipoje, Albania
Condo 2 bedrooms
Velipoje, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartament 2+1 për shitje në Velipojë – 300 m nga plazhi Në shitje është një apartament 2…
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