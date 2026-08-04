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Investment property in Saranda, Albania

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Prime Real Estate Portofolio:Full Floor & 7 Duplexes with 2 Storage Room in Saranda, Albania
Prime Real Estate Portofolio:Full Floor & 7 Duplexes with 2 Storage Room
Saranda, Albania
Area 542 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique and luxurious property is offered for sale, featuring a total area of 542 m² and ac…
$796,355
VAT
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