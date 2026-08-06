Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Qender Vlore
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Qender Vlore, Albania

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kanine, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa With Private Garden For Sale In Kanine Vlore, Albanian Riviera. Rising on the hills ju…
$345,941
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Qender Vlore, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go