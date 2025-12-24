Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of industrial premises in Northern Albania, Albania

Bashkia Durres
6
10 properties total found
Manufacture 650 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 650 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/1
The shed is located in Portoromano on the main road very close to the Commercial Port, has a…
$2,950
per month
Manufacture 500 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 500 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Floor 2/2
Kapanoni is located in Xhafzotaj on the main road, near Brune. It has 500 m2 divided into 2 …
$1,062
per month
Manufacture 825 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 825 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 4
Area 825 m²
Floor 2/2
Warehouse/industrial facility for rent with a total surface of 825 m², located in the Shkoze…
$1,765
per month
Manufacture 2 500 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 2 500 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 500 m²
Floor 2/4
The warehouse is located on the 2nd floor of a business building in the Shkozet area, Durres…
$7,374
per month
Manufacture 225 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 225 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
The barbershop is located behind the Stadium in Durres. The property has an interior area of…
$708
per month
Manufacture 900 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 900 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/2
Warehouse or store with an area of 900m2 is for rent in the Shkozet area near the Vehicle In…
$1,770
per month
Manufacture 1 500 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 1 500 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1/1
The warehouse is located in Spitalle, about 200 m from the "Aleksander Moisiu" University. T…
$5,310
per month
Manufacture 120 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 120 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
The warehouse is located on the ground floor, next to the main road in Shkozet, only 500 m f…
$412
per month
Manufacture 5 000 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 5 000 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 5 000 m²
The warehouse is located 70m from the main road Fllake Sector and at a distance of 4.5 km fr…
$11,799
per month
Manufacture 800 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 800 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
The warehouse is located in Pjeze, on the side of the main road in Durres. It has a total la…
$2,950
per month
