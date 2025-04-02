Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Maminas, Albania

3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Maminas, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Maminas, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Duplex in Porto Lalzi, Hamallaj, with a total area of 172 m²! Internal area: 154.6 m² …
$397,133
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom house in Maminas, Albania
2 bedroom house
Maminas, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
A one -story house is sold in a mother, a fool, spacious and at an attractive price. • Pu…
Price on request
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom house in Maminas, Albania
2 bedroom house
Maminas, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
The private house is located between Durres and Tirana, not far from the highway in a villag…
$242,812
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
