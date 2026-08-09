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Long term warehouses rentals in Kamëz Municipality, Albania

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Warehouse 9 000 m² in Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Warehouse 9 000 m²
Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 5
Ambiente Industriale për Qira – Bathore Ofrohen për qira dy godina industriale të pozicionu…
$20,604
per month
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Investment Realty Group IRG
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