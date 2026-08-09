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Terraced Houses in Kamëz Municipality, Albania

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Koder Kamza, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koder Kamza, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the highest intimacy and luxury at Liore Lake Residence, located in the picturesq…
$536,244
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
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Properties features in Kamëz Municipality, Albania

with Garage
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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