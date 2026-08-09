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Houses with garage for sale in Kamëz Municipality, Albania

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paskuqan, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paskuqan, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the highest level of intimacy and luxury at Liore Lake Residence, located in the …
$524,835
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 bedrooms in Koder Kamza, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koder Kamza, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the highest intimacy and luxury at Liore Lake Residence, located in the picturesq…
$536,244
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
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Properties features in Kamëz Municipality, Albania

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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