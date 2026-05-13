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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Elbasan Municipality, Albania

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Gracen, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gracen, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
🌊 EXCLUSIVE LARGE APARTMENT IN SHËNGJIN — HUGE TERRACE & SEA VIEW   🏞📍Shëngjin, northe…
$510,185
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Agency
Grinchenko Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Properties features in Elbasan Municipality, Albania

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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