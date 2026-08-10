Apartments for sale in Berat, Albania

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Apartments in Berat Municipality, Albania

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Berat Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Berat Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
🏛️ Antique House in the Berat Castle for Sale In one of the most unique and historic areas o…
$267,078
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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Properties features in Berat Municipality, Albania

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