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Long term industrial premises rentals in Bashkia Shijak, Albania

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Xhafzotaj
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4 properties total found
Manufacture 1 000 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 1 000 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
The warehouse is located near the Fllake overpass on the Xhafzotaj-Fllake road, in Durres. I…
$4,050
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 110 m² in Rreth, Albania
Manufacture 110 m²
Rreth, Albania
Area 110 m²
A modern and functional warehouse is offered for rent, located in a highly accessible and st…
$410
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 800 m² in Pejze, Albania
Manufacture 800 m²
Pejze, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
The warehouse is located in Pjeze, on the side of the main road in Durres. It has a total la…
$2,885
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 260 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 260 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
The warehouse is located in Sukth near the main road. It has a land area of 1000m2, an inter…
$699
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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