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Terraced Villas in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

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Saranda
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cuke, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cuke, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Premium Seafront Villas in Saranda Imagine Waking Up Here... The Sound of th…
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Agency
SARANDA HOME REALTY
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
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Properties features in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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