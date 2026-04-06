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Restaurants for sale in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

сommercial properties
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hotels
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1 property total found
Restaurant 480 m² in Gjashte, Albania
Restaurant 480 m²
Gjashte, Albania
Area 480 m²
$1,66M
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