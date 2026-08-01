Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Sarande
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for sale in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

;
сommercial properties
8
hotels
5
Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 141 m² in Ksamil, Albania
Office 141 m²
Ksamil, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 4/9
Ofrojme zyre per shitje ne zemer te bllokut ne nje ndertese te re me ashensor. Organizohet n…
$800,682
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go