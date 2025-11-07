  1. Realting.com
  Albania
  Bashkia Rrogozhine

New buildings for sale in Bashkia Rrogozhine

apartments
1
Residential complex Orange privè residence
Residential complex Orange privè residence
Kryevidh, Albania
$314,666
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 517 m²
1 real estate property 1
Exclusive Villa for sale in "Orange Privè Rezidence" in the heart of Spille, 600 m from the sea 📍 Only 600 meters from the sea in the area known as Orange Street we offer you a private residence with 6 villas located in the middle of nature and greenery surrounded by olive trees, picturesque…
Iguana Imobiliare
