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Studio apartments in Bashkia Puke, Albania

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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kcire, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kcire, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
A studio apartment with sea views is for sale in the Qerret neighborhood. The total area is …
$53,506
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CACTUS | Real Estate
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