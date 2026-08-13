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Residential properties for sale in Bashkia Polican, Albania

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Terpan, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Terpan, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment 1+1 for sale - Kaltersia Complex - Mali i Robit - Golem, Durres - Kavaje. - 2nd f…
$105,188
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
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