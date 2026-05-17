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Seaview apartments in Bashkia Mirdite, Albania

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fan, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Fan, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
🌊 APARTMENT WITH DIRECT SEA VIEW — SHËNGJIN, FIRST LINE   📍Shëngjin, northern Albania …
$188,368
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Agency
Grinchenko Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Fan, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Fan, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
🏡 #APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 | Shëngjin, Albania | 100 m to the sea   Spacious apartment …
$183,817
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Agency
Grinchenko Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Properties features in Bashkia Mirdite, Albania

with Mountain view
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