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Apartments in Bashkia Mallakaster, Albania

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Selite, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Selite, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Apartament per shitje 1+1, Rezidenca (TRIPOD ) Detaje për pronën: - Sipërfaqe totale : 61.4…
$183,013
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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