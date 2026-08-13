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Residential properties for sale in Bashkia Maliq, Albania

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1 property total found
Townhouse in Libonik, Albania
Townhouse
Libonik, Albania
A new house, not complete finished with direct access on the main road
$127,762
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Agency
Habita
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