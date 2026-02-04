Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 5/5
The apartment is located on the fifth floor of a building without an elevator in neighborhoo…
$70,887
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
