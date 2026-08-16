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Apartments in Kruja, Albania

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Kruja, Albania
3 room apartment
Kruja, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
The 3+1 apartment is sold in one of the city's favourite areas, in the heart of Durres, near…
$138,349
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Agency
Wave Estates
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
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