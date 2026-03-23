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Residential properties for sale in Kruja, Albania

1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Thumane, Albania
6 bedroom house
Thumane, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is located at the entrance of the city of Durres in a quiet residential area. The …
$289,285
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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