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Split level flats and apartments in Bashkia Himare, Albania

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1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Dhermi, Albania
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Price on request
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