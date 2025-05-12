Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Durres
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Monthly rent of villas in Bashkia Durres, Albania

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa for Rent in the Suburbs of Durres - 800 Euros! Eon114332 in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa for Rent in the Suburbs of Durres - 800 Euros! Eon114332
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story villa with three bedrooms and three bathrooms is offered for rent on the outskir…
$899
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom Villa in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom Villa
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Long-term lease (contract for a year or more) rented floor in a villa (2 floor) with 2 bedro…
$688
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go