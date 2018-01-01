TAIRAGROUP SP z O.O.
Address: ul. Gesia 8/201, 31-535 Krakow, Poland
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2017
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Website
Company descriptionTAIRAGROUP is a Polish-Ukrainian company with headquarters in Krakow, Poland.
ServicesThe company provides real estate, legal, information and consulting services to people who want to purchase, invest or rent various types of real estate. Leading Ukrainian and Russian-speaking specialists have been successfully working on the real estate market in Poland for more than 5 years. In addition, taking into accont company experience, additional services related to immigration, business and adaptation in Poland are provided.
