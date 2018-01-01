  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. TAIRAGROUP SP z O.O.

TAIRAGROUP SP z O.O.

Address: ul. Gesia 8/201, 31-535 Krakow, Poland
;
TAIRAGROUP SP z O.O.
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2017
Languages
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Website
Website
www.tairagroup.com
We are on social networks
Company description
TAIRAGROUP is a Polish-Ukrainian company with headquarters in Krakow, Poland.
Services
The company provides real estate, legal, information and consulting services to people who want to purchase, invest or rent various types of real estate. Leading Ukrainian and Russian-speaking specialists have been successfully working on the real estate market in Poland for more than 5 years. In addition, taking into accont company experience, additional services related to immigration, business and adaptation in Poland are provided.
Our agents in Poland
Taras Chernenko
Taras Chernenko
4 properties
Agencies nearby
LEGER INVEST
4 properties
LEGER INVEST offers investments in luxury properties worldwide. Our expertise allows us to offer investment opportunities that include several factors such as price, location, size, design, infrastructure, services and economic outlook.
Perfect Place

The Perfect Place office has been working in the real estate market since 2011. We started out in Wroclaw, then opened a new branch in Katowice: now we work all throughout Silesia. Over this period of time, we have accumulated the necessary experience to provide our services at the highest level. We focus primarily on a professional and individual approach to each client. You can rest assured that our innovative tools will provide you with the most cost-effective solutions.

GÓRALCZYK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
119 properties

GÓRALCZYK REAL ESTATE is a modern, client-oriented company that provides professional and secure services in the real estate market. Our comprehensive offers guarantee qualified assistance to every client. If you decide to cooperate with our company, you can rest assured that you will find what you are looking for with us, and that we will help you achieve your goals and make your dreams come true.

Fox Promotion S.C
65 properties

Set up in 2015, we are specialised in real estate investment in Poland. Our office is located in Warsaw City Centre and we operated in the biggest Polish cities. Our office is located at: ul. Koszykowa 49a local 17, 00-659 Warsaw.

Starter House

Starter House is a specialized real estate agency in Warsaw for migrants and entrepreneurs from CIS and Baltic countries. Individual approach. We quickly and profitably select any type of properties: lease, purchase, sale in Warsaw. With a wide offer base, we will promptly find for you a house, a land lot, an office, a shopping space, etc.

Realting.com
Go