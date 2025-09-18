  1. Realting.com
South Korea, Seoul
Real estate agency
5 years
profitkorea.com/
We focus on identifying and acquiring lands in unique locations and helping individual investors make timely, secure and profitable land investments in South Korea. We acquire land directly from bank pre-foreclosures/foreclosures and government auctions to offer our clients the lowest prices in this niche. Our company performs comprehensive land investment research and analysis before offering it to our clients.
