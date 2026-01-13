Thoma Bennink R365 | Christie's International Real Estate is your specialist in exclusive real estate across Gelderland, Overijssel, Drenthe, Groningen, and Friesland. Since 2013, we have been a proud partner of R365 | Christie's, part of the world-renowned Christie's auction house. Our team brings nearly a century of experience in buying, selling, and valuing high-end properties, including historic estates, modern villas, and monumental homes. Combining local knowledge with an international network, we provide a personal and exceptional approach for every exclusive real estate project. Exceptional properties deserve exceptional agents – that’s what we deliver.