  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Tagiyev

Tagiyev

Azerbaijan, Baku. Elesker Elekberov
Share using:
QR
Tagiyev
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2012
Languages
Languages
Русский
Website
Website
www.emlakci.az
Company description

Emlakci.az — a local real estate and investment company in Azerbaijan and Turkey.
Emlakci.az — is a mobile, modern and customer-oriented company that is at the forefront of the elite real estate market and uses the most innovative tools to achieve the goals of its customers.
Our employees have a special share of sales in the segment of apartments and suites in luxury residential buildings along with luxury apartments and mansions located in the historical center of Baku.
Our experts constantly acquire high standards of service in order to occupy a special place in the market of cottages, townhouses and land not only in Azerbaijan, but also in Turkey and other elite regions. Our investment and real estate database is constantly updated with verified and relevant information.
Emlakci.az — is not just a real estate and investment company. We provide pre-sale preparation of real estate, successful consulting services to property owners and private investors. Working with exclusive facilities, we take on ever-increasing obligations and constantly justify the trust placed in us.

Our agents in Azerbaijan
Jeyhun Tagiyev
Jeyhun Tagiyev
Agencies nearby
OOO "AA LEGAL"
The «AA LEGAL» Real Estate Agency provides services in the real estate market in all segments of the urban, countryside, elite, and commercial properties, both in Azerbaijan and abroad. The agency is here to help you buy, sell, and register ownership profitably and comfortably. Our staff will give professional advice on how to buy a commercial or countryside accommodation; help you resolve complex, hard-to-solve situations. There are highly qualified lawyers working in our company who will assist you in the analysis of constitutive and other documents necessary for the purchase and sale of immovables, as well as solve related to housing, family, and inheritance law legal issues. Our goal is to take care of our clients so that everyone who uses our services becomes our regular customer and will recommend us to their partners and friends. Guided by long experience and professional knowledge of the luxury real estate market, our company strives to wholly fulfill the requests of each client.
villa.az

Our goal is to organize a meeting between owners and clients of real estate in the shortest possible time. We will help you get a residence permit by buying real estate in Azerbaijan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. We work in: Baku is the main region Alanya Kakheti Istanbul Dubai Abu Dhabi Antalya Tbilisi Batumi  

Realting.com
Go