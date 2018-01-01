Tagiyev
Emlakci.az — a local real estate and investment company in Azerbaijan and Turkey.
Emlakci.az — is a mobile, modern and customer-oriented company that is at the forefront of the elite real estate market and uses the most innovative tools to achieve the goals of its customers.
Our employees have a special share of sales in the segment of apartments and suites in luxury residential buildings along with luxury apartments and mansions located in the historical center of Baku.
Our experts constantly acquire high standards of service in order to occupy a special place in the market of cottages, townhouses and land not only in Azerbaijan, but also in Turkey and other elite regions. Our investment and real estate database is constantly updated with verified and relevant information.
Emlakci.az — is not just a real estate and investment company. We provide pre-sale preparation of real estate, successful consulting services to property owners and private investors. Working with exclusive facilities, we take on ever-increasing obligations and constantly justify the trust placed in us.