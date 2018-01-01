The «AA LEGAL» Real Estate Agency provides services in the real estate market in all segments of the urban, countryside, elite, and commercial properties, both in Azerbaijan and abroad. The agency is here to help you buy, sell, and register ownership profitably and comfortably. Our staff will give professional advice on how to buy a commercial or countryside accommodation; help you resolve complex, hard-to-solve situations. There are highly qualified lawyers working in our company who will assist you in the analysis of constitutive and other documents necessary for the purchase and sale of immovables, as well as solve related to housing, family, and inheritance law legal issues. Our goal is to take care of our clients so that everyone who uses our services becomes our regular customer and will recommend us to their partners and friends. Guided by long experience and professional knowledge of the luxury real estate market, our company strives to wholly fulfill the requests of each client.