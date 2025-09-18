  1. Realting.com
Azerbaijan, Baku
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2009
On the platform
3 years 4 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
villa.az/
About the agency

Our goal is to organize a meeting between owners and clients of real estate in the shortest possible time. We will help you get a residence permit by buying real estate in Azerbaijan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.
We work in:
Baku is the main region
Alanya
Kakheti
Istanbul
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
Antalya
Tbilisi
Batumi
 

Services

We specialize in:
Sale
Buying and selling of houses and land plots
Buying and selling of apartments and rooms
Buying and selling of commercial real estate
Rent
Houses for rent
Commercial real estate for rent
Services
Development
Real estate investments
Consulting in the real estate market
Consultations
Construction
Legal support of transactions

Our agents in Azerbaijan
Ruslan Shirinov
Ruslan Shirinov
