NOTAR

Spain, Benidorm
;
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
1 year 1 month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Website
Website
www.notar.es
About the agency

SPANIA MEGLING, S.L

Calle Ruperto Chapi Edif. Albir Center Local 6, 03581

CIF: B54590278

Services

Property experts at your service

Our real estate agency is composed of expert agents in the sector with extensive knowledge of the area, as well as a wide portfolio of properties in exclusive, buyers and sellers.

As qualified professionals we will be happy to provide you with the best service so you can quickly find the house, villa, finca or any property you want to buy or rent always with the best possible conditions.

Property portfolio

In our wide portfolio of properties, you can find various offers in:

Property under construction, new build properties, properties for rent, villas for sale or luxury properties as a great real estate investment in our area.

Would you like to sell or rent your property?

Also, if you want to sell or rent your property, we will help you to manage your real estate offer in the best way, and ensure that you get the best information and market orientation in your area of interest.

We will inform you of the different possible options so that you can achieve your interests quickly. You can count on a professional team ready to help you in any situation in which you are interested.

You can contact us through our telephone or email (located in the Contact section of the top menu).

Do not hesitate to contact us, we will be happy to help you sell or find the house of your dreams.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 09:23
(UTC+1:00, Europe/Madrid)
Monday
09:00 - 17:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 17:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 17:00
Thursday
09:00 - 17:00
Friday
09:00 - 17:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Spain
Māris Vanags
Māris Vanags
1 property
Leave a request
Leave a request
Leave a request
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
