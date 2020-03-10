  1. Realting.com
Turkey, ÇAĞLAYAN MAH. BARINAKLAR BLV. NO: 122/103 MURATPAŞA/ ANTALYA
Realty World Green Gayrimenkul
Real estate agency
2009
Русский, Türkçe
green.realtyworld.com.tr
When choosing a company, be careful!
In Antalya, where foreigners are traditionally active, a lot of intermediaries work, and far from all of them provide quality services!
Be sure to check the documents of ( tax registration, registration in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the section of real estate agencies, a license to conduct real estate activities ). Employees who will be involved in the preparation of documents must have certificates of completion of real estate courses. Check that the company has a legal address, pay attention to – how long it has been in the market.
The obligation of the realtor – not only to select the right objects for you and organize views, but also to check « clean » real estate, draw up a purchase and sale agreement, submit documents for obtaining TAPU ( certificate of ownership ).
Our company also offers after-sales service – from connecting communications to a new owner to renting.

New buildings
See all 5 new buildings
Sirius Town
Residence Sirius Town
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from € 234,895
54 m² 1 apartment
Real estate agency: Realty World Green Gayrimenkul

Want to live in the most fashionable place in the city of Antalya and get citizenship of TR for this?
You have a great opportunity to purchase apartments on the Mediterranean Sea, next to the most expensive 5 * Hotels in Antalya.
A new residential complex has been commissioned.
When buying an apartment, you immediately receive the citizenship of TR. 

Live in your own hotel!

1 + 1 ( 54m2 ) from 260.000 $ to 385.000 $

2 + 1 ( 80 m2 ) from 410.000 $ to 560.000 $ 

2 + 1 ( 114 m2 ) duplex, from 550.000 $ to 570.000 $

3 + 1 ( 145 m2 ) duplex, from 850.000 $ to 870.000 $

1 + 1 ( 54 m2 ) with terrace, from 295.000 $ to 400.000 $ 

1 + 1 ( 118 m2 ) duplex with sauna and terrace 660.000 $

Distance to significant objects:

- sea and own equipped beach - 500 m
- Antalya Airport - 12 km
- TC Terra City - 11 km
- Antalya Kaleichi - 18 km

A wonderful investment, highly liquid real estate, an unparalleled architecture!

ON ALL ADDITIONAL ISSUES TO ENSURE ON INDICATORY CONTACTS!

Doesemealti Villa
Cottage village Doesemealti Villa
Doesemealti, Turkey
from € 645,510
365 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: Realty World Green Gayrimenkul

Deschemalts — is an area that has a natural beauty and a charming atmosphere. Deschalta, with its lush green forests, towering hills and clean air — is a paradise for nature lovers and those who are looking for a peaceful and peaceful place to live.

Especially the Dösemealty area offers the perfect combination of tranquility and convenience. There are shopping centers, cafes, restaurants and sports facilities, which makes it very popular for families.

The Döchemeralta project perfectly reflects the charm and beauty of the area. These luxurious villas offer ideal accommodation for those looking for a high-quality standard of living in a relaxed atmosphere. With an emphasis on modern design and premium materials, these villas are the embodiment of a luxurious life.

Whether it is a permanent residence, a holiday home or a profitable investment opportunity, villas in Deshemealti — is the perfect choice. Do not miss the opportunity to become the owner of a piece of paradise in one of Antalya's most sought-after places.

Complex infrastructure:

•  gym

•  Room for games and entertainment

•  Kids club

•  Sauna

•  Covered parking for 68 cars

•  Surveillance cameras

•  Internal communication system

•  High speed internet

•  Generator

•  Fire alarm and smoke detection system

•  Water purification and softening system

•  Water fire extinguishing system

•  Lightning protection system

•  Natural gas infrastructure

Fiber Internet Infrastructure

VILLAS:

Number: 34

Villa area: 188.50 - 251 m ²

Garden area: 67.62 - 191.68 m ²

•  System « smart home »

•  Heated floor

•  VRF air conditioning system

SAMSUNG in all rooms and in the kitchen

•  High-strength steel outer doors

•  PVC brand REHAU

•  FRANKE brand embedded appliances ( hob, dishwasher, hood, oven )

•  Net ceiling height 3.10-3.20 m2

Lacquered interior doors
 

Distances:

•  Orfe Horse Farm - 500 m

•  State Hospital - 7 km

•  Public College - 8 km

•  Bilim University - 12 km

•  Shopping center 5M Migros - 19 km

•  Konyaalti beaches - 20 km

•  Kaleichi - 22 km

•  Mall of Antalya and IKEA Shopping Center - 25 km

•  TerraCity Shopping Center - 26 km

•  Airport - 28 km
 

Object Delivery - August 2024

Payment options -% 50 installment / 15 months of installment

PERGE COLLECTION SKY BLUE
Residential complex PERGE COLLECTION SKY BLUE
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from € 144,551
50 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: Realty World Green Gayrimenkul

PERGE COLLECTION: SKY BLUE

BUSINESS CLASS AT THE FUNIT OF THE MEDITERRANCE
30% down payment! No commission! No% installment payment until completion of construction!
From the best Developers of Russia and Turkey.
The largest meter of apartments, the best building materials and the beautiful architecture of the project.

5700m2 is an ideal territory for 50 apartments to feel privacy and privacy. There is a sauna and gym on the territory. Multi-level plant planting throughout the territory according to an individual project. Sports ground for basketball, volleyball or tennis. Safe and interesting playground.

MORE SOLURATURE TERRAS
Terraces can be used all year round and in any scenario: break a small kindergarten and grow favorite flowers or equip a place for family evenings and reception guests.

For sale are apartments with a layout of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 ( area from 46 m2 to 160 m2 )
There are also four duplexes 4 + 1.
All apartments have terraces or a balcony.

The price includes:
- Air conditioning MİTSUBİSHİ / TOSHİBA
- Kitchen set of the 1st class
- Kitchen appliances SİEMENS / BOSCH hob, oven, hood.
- Heating of floors
- Built-in LED lighting
- Interior doors
- Fully equipped bathrooms

Improvement of the complex:
- 2 swimming pools
- gym / sauna
- 50 apartments
- closed territory
- 15 cars open parking
- 19 cars closed parking
- sports ground
- open terraces
- playground
- individual landscape design

Architecture:
- 3 types of facade with design elements
- monolithic-carcass construction
- stained glass windows-sliders of the 1st class
- 30% of apartments with spacious terraces mortgaged under electric canopies, conclusion of engineering networks

5.700 m2 - land area.       
50 apartments
7 - floors
Delivery of the March 2024 facility.

1207 Antalya Prestige
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Kirisciler, Turkey
from € 99,379
48 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: Realty World Green Gayrimenkul

LIVE A REAL LIFE!

Is provided without interest installment for a period of 20 months!
Initial installment 50%!

House – is the factor that affects the quality of human life to the greatest extent. Discover Antalya, with its magnificent Mediterranean climate, natural beauties and historical heritage sites that will warm your heart in Project 1207 Antalya Prestige. You and your family will enjoy a quality, safe and prestigious life in 1207 Antalya Prestige, which takes into account the slightest needs.

Project 1207 Antalya Prestige consists of a total built-up area of 165,000 m ² square meters on a land plot of 100,000 square meters. This is one of the largest projects in the city and the region. The project is planned as 1600 independent sections. Construction work will be carried out only on an area of 56,000 m ² on an area of 100,000 m ², and all other territories were equipped by the local administration as social zones, parks and landscape zones. This allowed us to implement an enhanced project with social zones and inhale some fresh air into a crowded urban life. The project is a large residential complex with an urban zone of transformation and arrangement, transferred to the disposal of the relevant local administration, and an investment zone, which will consist of 3 stages.

In the investor area of the project includes an outdoor pool, an indoor gym, a fitness, a sauna, a steam room, a playground and many social areas. The first phase of the project will consist of 307 independent apartment sections, and it is planned to be submitted within 18 months from the date of receipt of the license. At the third stage, the project will consist of approximately 250 independent sections, and delivery is planned after 18 months from the date of receipt of the license. Project 1207 Antalya Prestige, a high-budget investment project, is preparing to open the doors of a completely new life in Antalya for you.

SITUATION PLAN

1207 Antalya Prestige, which will be located in the area of Antalya Kep-ri, consists of 3 stages. The first stage of the project, consisting of blocks A, B1 and B2, accommodates 307 apartments. Apartments that take into account all needs are available in options 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and Loft. Project 1207 Antalya Prestige is conceived as something more than a residential complex, it is a residential development. The project has social zones aimed at satisfying all the needs of homeowners living in them; there is a sauna, Turkish bath, pool and walking areas ( treadmills ). In 1207, Antalya Prestige, in order to ensure your safety, there are security guards who are professionals in their field. The personnel of the residential complex, in order to implement and ensure your needs, are always with you.

SELF-EASING PROJECT OF ANTALY

207 Antalya Prestige was designed not only as a house, but also as a lifestyle combining comfort and aesthetics with unique social spaces. In 1207 Antalya Prestige you will find a calm, safe house of high standard so that you can enjoy the city where you will feel a magnificent Mediterranean climate in your heart, in addition, this project is a unique investment opportunity in Antalya, gradually developing and occupying one of the attractive investment places.

THIS IS NOT ONLY HOUSE, BUT AND PLACE IS IMPORTANT TO A NEW LIFE!

RECEIVE CERTIFICATE OF SOCIAL ZONS

You can enjoy Antalya, one of the most beautiful cities in the Mediterranean, without leaving home. On a warm summer morning in the 1207 Antalya Prestige residential complex, you can either take a walk in the fresh air or complete exercises in the gym, where you take into account all your wishes. You can have a good time in the outdoor pools to refresh yourself in hot weather. You can start peppy every day by removing daily fatigue in the sauna and hammam. You deserve a beautiful life that you dream of, and you can get everything you need without leaving your home, thanks to social zones in which everything is thought out to the smallest detail, and also get a benefit from communicating with your friends in vast social zones.

For all questions, contact the specified contacts.

Yuekselen Residence - 1
Residential complex Yuekselen Residence - 1
Turkey, Turkey
from € 134,900
80–106 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Real estate agency: Realty World Green Gayrimenkul

Investment project in a quiet area of Antalya – Altintash Aksu.
A new area that has rapidly gained high popularity.
Wide sandy beaches with soft golden sand and shady pine forests. This small, comfortable area is located east of the city center, near Antalya Airport. The project is being built 4 km from the Mediterranean Sea, where it is very easy to get by car or public transport. The Altyntash district began to be built recently, when it was planned and built, they tried to comply with all modern environmental requirements. That is why chic hotel complexes are harmoniously combined with eucalyptus and pine plantations. There are virtually no hotels in this area below five-star class.
The residential complex is located on a land plot of 5.405 m2
3 Block, 2 of which are eight-story and one block 7-story.
Each block will have 2 elevators.

Complex infrastructure:

Large pool
Children's pool
Basketball court
Tennis court
Turkish bath ( hammam )
Sauna
Indoor heated pool
Fitness
Pilates
Parking
Security 7/24
Surveillance cameras
Playground
Conversations
Each block has 2 elevators
Electrical shutter role
Built-in wardrobe in the hallway
Oven cabinet
Varoque surface
Stretch

No% installment payment until completion of construction.
Initial installment 50%!
No commission!

