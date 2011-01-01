  1. Realting.com
Optimum Property

Albania, Golem
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2024
On the platform
1 year 4 months
Languages
English, Español
Website
optimumproperty.al/
Working time
About the agency

Optimum Property is a real estate development company based in Albania, specializing in modern residential projects along the Adriatic coast. We design and build high-quality apartments that combine smart layouts, strong construction standards, and long-term investment value. With a client-focused approach and transparent processes, we support international buyers from reservation to handover — helping them unlock new beginnings through safe and reliable property ownership.

Services

Optimum Property provides end-to-end real estate development and property services, including land acquisition, project design, construction, sales, and after-sales support. We develop modern residential communities, manage the full buying process for local and international clients, and offer personalized guidance from reservation and legal documentation to handover and property management. Our focus is quality construction, transparency, and secure long-term investment value.

Brunild Gashi
Brunild Gashi
6 properties
