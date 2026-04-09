About the agency

The experience of our agents, in the successful operations of the company on the real estate market, enables us to offer clients a high level of services that meet the expectations of the most demanding clients. The covered wide range of Adria Stone s services starts with a personalized approach to our client when receiving the request and lasts even after the signing of the contract and maintaining of the property. Our highlights are: Well investigated real estate market in Montenegro that distinguish us from the competitors and allow us to have very interesting offers; Innovative individual approach to each request of our client- your wanted property exists, we will help you to find it faster. This is what helps us to be one of the most successful agencies in Montenegro.