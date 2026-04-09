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Adria Stone

Montenegro, Budva
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
5 years 6 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Website
Website
adriastone.com/
We are on social networks
About the agency

The experience of our agents, in the successful operations of the company on the real estate market, enables us to offer clients a high level of services that meet the expectations of the most demanding clients. The covered wide range of Adria Stone s services starts with a personalized approach to our client when receiving the request and lasts even after the signing of the contract and maintaining of the property. Our highlights are: Well investigated real estate market in Montenegro that distinguish us from the competitors and allow us to have very interesting offers; Innovative individual approach to each request of our client- your wanted property exists, we will help you to find it faster. This is what helps us to be one of the most successful agencies in Montenegro.

Our agents in Montenegro
Mirko Vujovic
Mirko Vujovic
414 properties
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English, Русский, Српски
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