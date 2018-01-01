  1. Realting.com
ISTANBUL DREAM

Turkey, ADNAN KAHVECI MAH. EUROPE CAD. KUBIST AVM ALTI NO:31 BEYKENT BEYLIKDUZU ISTANBUL
ISTANBUL DREAM
Real estate agency
Türkçe
www.secgyo.com
Company description

Our company has brought together the experienced names of the sector and a distinguished and wide portfolio for you. We are working to make a difference in our sector and to provide unconditional satisfaction with our technical infrastructure and accurate expertise analysis. In line with our working principles, we focus on the right real estate for the right customer, the right price and high satisfaction, rather than a busy and high-end routine.

Our agents in Turkey
Aysu Kudret ALP
Aysu Kudret ALP
29 properties
Agencies nearby
REALTORINTURKEY
1 339 properties

For us it is not just about the sale of the fast buck, we are dedicated to providing excellent after-sales care. One of the longest established real estate and investment consultancies in Turkey we offer a 100% customer satisfaction policy and train all our staff in delivering first-rate customer service. We currently hold one of the largest property portfolios in Turkey providing maximum choice and premium quality properties and are one of the only companies offering all-inclusive free viewing trips.

Well Homes Gayrimenkul
21 property

We welcome you to the real estate website. Well Homes Gayrimenkul Agency Done to offer you a wide range of professional services in the field of real estate sales in. Mersin ( Turkey ), optimal prices and a large selection of objects in the primary and secondary markets – from luxury real estate to economy class apartments. We understand your goals and quickly select objects with a decent level of comfort and increase in investment.

 

The basic principle of our work – always act in the interests of the client. Our professionalism and experience, combined with Turkish hospitality, allow our customers to feel comfortable from the first minutes of treatment and further, at all stages of buying real estate and adaptation in Turkey. Turning to Well Homes Gayrimenkul specialists, you can be sure that you will be offered the best service, respect and care, and, of course, real estate that is optimally suited for your request

Alanya Eiendom
17 properties

Alanya eiendom is a leading real estate agency and construction company, offering also real estate valuation and after sales services. Our company has many years of experience and professionalism and offers you the highest quality service. Our company occupies a special place in the real estate market of Alanya, we have proven ourselves by conducting more than 1000 transactions for the sale of apartments, villas, plots of land. We make the process of investing and managing real estate as simple and quick as possible for you. We work with you to develop an individual strategy based on your mission, vision and ultimate goals. We have all the necessary resources and experience to reliably conduct transactions on the buying and selling of property, registration of all necessary documents. Our company offers you to take advantage of our experience when investing in real estate, conducting all legal procedures, on the most favorable conditions for you. Alanya eiendom has been operating in the real estate market since 2003 (certificate number 10440) and has vast experience in successful operations. Our experienced specialists are well versed in all the nuances of the real estate market and will be able to advise you. We will be with you from the moment you applied to us until the very last document processing procedure. Let us be your partners and enjoy more efficient property management using our experience. Your success is our success! We provide the following services at a professional level: free viewing tours to show real estate to our clients, after-sale services: residence permits, resolving issues in state authorities, looking after your real estate, selling real estate and preparing a full package of documents, assistance in resolving legal issues, selecting investment proposals , opening a legal entity, analysis of the current economic situation, interior design and furnishing of real estate. Our after-sales service help our customers move and livie in Turkey more comfortably and safely. At our office you will be greeted by friendly staff who speak English, Arabic, Dutch, French, Swedish, Norwegian, Russian and German. Our services include, in addition to sales, also transfer from/to the airport, opening a bank account, obtaining a tax number, insurance, tapu, furnishing your property, assistance with obtaining a mortgage. We participate in many foreign exhibitions. Finland, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, England, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Russia and Kazakhstan, Ukraine, you can contact us. If necessary, we can provide you with the services of a sworn translator (English, Russian, Swedish), also an independent lawyer. We guarantee the lowest prices for villas and apartments in Alanya and after-sales service from our company. We draw up annual real estate insurance, pay electricity and water bills, check all real estate objects once a month, pay real estate tax, and rent out your property, if you want to re-sell your property we can also do it for you. We have online service for our customers, you can check your apartment online and print all payment documents regarding your real estate. We thank you for choosing Alanyaeiendom.

Home.com.tr
6 properties

The company was founded in 2004 and since that moment successfully operating in the Turkish Real Estate market. To become more affluent and effective in the construction and real estate sphere, home.com.tr started to cooperate with partner company Ozdence construction in 2009. We are a company specialized in supplying a variety of services at a professional level. We identify trends for investments in real estate, select lands for exclusive projects, search trusted construction companies to cooperate with and control all stages of construction, marketing, management and sales. We have huge experience in building exclusive villas with individual projects in Turkey. In 2014 our new office in Istanbul opened to develop new directions. In tandem with the best construction companies, we successfully full-fill our mission and help our customers to find what they really need for a comfortable and good life in their own apartment in Turkey.

PROinvestWORLD
129 properties

Our company has been involved in real estate since 2014. We have successfully established ourselves in the Russian and international market. We offer our clients to buy real estate in Turkey to generate income in Euros and diversify their Investment portfolio. We have a comprehensive approach to solving customers' issues, from identifying needs to their satisfaction.

 

