  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. House Agent s.c.

House Agent s.c.

Poland, Bedon Przykoscielny
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
8 months
Languages
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:28
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Rome)
Monday
07:00 - 22:00
Tuesday
07:00 - 22:00
Wednesday
07:00 - 22:00
Thursday
07:00 - 22:00
Friday
07:00 - 22:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Poland
Monika Lisiak
Monika Lisiak
Agencies nearby
TAIRAGROUP SP z O.O.
Poland, Krakow
Company's year of foundation 2017
Сommercial property 4
TAIRAGROUP is a Polish-Ukrainian company with headquarters in Krakow, Poland.
Leave a request
Prestige Real Estate
Poland, Warsaw
Residential property 66
The Prestige Real Estate Warsaw is an experienced, reliable and trustworthy company dealing with long-term rental properties. We pride ourselves on giving professional service to all our clients and our Real Estate Agents are trained to help you achieve your goals. We assist our client…
Leave a request
Etalon Estate Group
Poland, Poznan
Company's year of foundation 2018
New buildings 17 Residential property 2374 Сommercial property 79 Long-term rental 405 Lands 216
International real estate agency in Poznan, Poland. We provide services for the purchase of real estate in Poland and other countries. Primary and secondary real estate market. The level of professionalism and experience of our experts allows us to serve all segments of the real estate marke…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Varem Estate Sp. z o.o.
Poland, Warsaw
Company's year of foundation 2019
Residential property 10
We are on a mission to make buying and selling homes fast, simple and safe. We offer instant purchase offers, brokerage services and move-in ready city apartments. Our team of experts, backed up with AI technology, ensure efficiency and peace of mind throughout every transaction.
Leave a request
Crowd Real Estate
Poland, Warsaw
Company's year of foundation 2019
Residential property 2
The roots of the team behind Crowd Real Estate platform are connected with Sadkowski i Wspólnicy law firm and date back to 2004.Thanks to the practice and experience gained in raising finance for investors and developers, we saw the need to create a new quality in the market - a platform con…
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go