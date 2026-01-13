  1. Realting.com
Hekking NVM Makelaardij

Netherlands, The Hague
Real estate agency
2008
Less than a month
English, Dutch
www.hekking.nl/
Open now
About the agency

Hekking NVM Makelaardij is your reliable partner in the The Hague real estate market. We guide both buyers and sellers with personal attention and professional expertise. Our team combines architectural expertise, notarial background, and market knowledge to achieve the best results. Whether it's buying, selling, renting, or valuation, we offer tailored solutions for every property. With a free valuation, we help you gain insight into the market value of your property and ensure a smooth and successful process.

Services

Hekking NVM Makelaardij is a full-service real estate agency in the Netherlands, specializing in residential and commercial properties. As a member of the NVM (Nederlandse Vereniging van Makelaars), the agency adheres to strict professional standards and offers trustworthy, transparent services.

