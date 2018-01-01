Mehal Group
Turkey, Esenyurt Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2003
Languages
Русский, Türkçe
Website
Company description
Mehal group
With almost 20 years of experience, we continue to serve our esteemed customers,
We support and serve you when buying an apartment, applying for a residence permit, applying for citizenship or opening a bank account.
Together with you, we choose the best of the apartments for you,
We help you apply for a residence permit.
We help you with citizenship procedures,
We are actively working in the areas of Istanbul, Esenyurt and Beilikyuzu, and partially help you find apartments in Buyukchekmedzhe, Bakhchehir and Avjylar, and even in other parts of Istanbul.
