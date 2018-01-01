  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Mehal Group

Mehal Group

Turkey, Esenyurt Beylikdüzü İstanbul
Share using:
QR
Mehal Group
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2003
Languages
Languages
Русский, Türkçe
Website
Website
www.instagram.com/mehalgroup.ru
Company description

Mehal group
With almost 20 years of experience, we continue to serve our esteemed customers,

We support and serve you when buying an apartment, applying for a residence permit, applying for citizenship or opening a bank account.

Together with you, we choose the best of the apartments for you,
We help you apply for a residence permit.
We help you with citizenship procedures,

We are actively working in the areas of Istanbul, Esenyurt and Beilikyuzu, and partially help you find apartments in Buyukchekmedzhe, Bakhchehir and Avjylar, and even in other parts of Istanbul.

Our agents in Turkey
Yusuf Ali
Yusuf Ali
13 properties
Agencies nearby
BUTA HOMES
64 properties
Buta Homes is a licensed real estate agency in Turkey. We are the actively developing company in the Turkish market, whose employees have more than 8 years of experience in the real estate market and have made more than one hundred sales. Buta Homes is one of the most promising real estate agencies in the city of Alanya in Turkey. We focus on long-term and stable operations in the market throughout the country. We are at the forefront of the real estate sector, thanks to the large database of offers and exclusive properties that are able to meet any needs and requirements of our clients. We have accumulated extensive experience working with the largest and most reliable developers and selling housing in the secondary market directly from the owners. Our agency will help you choose a real estate object, taking into consideration all your preferences, needs and dreams! The high quality of our services is achieved due to the professional work of our employees, who always succeed in the task at hand.
Ramzy Real Estate

Who Are We?  Our success story in Turkey began since our first year in “2014” and is still continuing to this day. With our experience gained over the years and our awareness of the real estate market, Ramzy was able to be the best leading company in the field of real estate investment in Turkey.  Thanks to our team experience in real estate in Istanbul and through our knowledge spanning many years and through our passion for continuing hard work, we were able to enrich our company with hundreds of real estate opportunities and we were agents of the best real estate projects in Turkey, and with a simple summary we worked hard to be the most suitable place for your confidence.  Our Vision:  We see Turkey in general and Istanbul in particular as an ideal center to embrace your investments, and indeed your closest gateway to experience a high-end lifestyle in Europe, believing in the principle of cooperation and working within professional teams, each of them specializing in a specific stage, so that our staff will be on the required competence and full readiness to implement the goals and vision of "Ramzy Real Estate"  Our Goal:  We succeeded in securing hundreds of real estate opportunities and we were able to establish a wide base of clients who are satisfied with our services and consultations provided by us, and we still intend to continue in this manner, refusing to delay or slow progress in this area, putting success and adherence to the standards of honesty and creativity as a goal in mind.  Our Values ​​:  The staff at Ramzy Real Estate adopts a set of values ​​that distinguish it from other , we are keen to adhere to standards of honesty in all stages of the transaction, we work with a team spirit, we maintain ethical values  Do our best to find the right property for your desire, whether it is for housing, investment or obtaining Turkish citizenship. 

Mavi Invest
1 property

We invite you to get acquainted with the real estate offers in Alanya. Get professional advice – how to buy, sell or rent property correctly.

Irlanya Homes
1 property

Irlanya Homes is an official registered trademark  and dealing with properties in Alanya province of Antalya city in Turkey known as one of the most profitable location in Europe to invest in (by “A place in the sun”) where you will find some incredible property bargains. Although our company is established only in August 2010, its partners and stuff had more than thirteen years of experience in the real estate business and marketing properties for sale or for  rent in the region allready.

We provide you a smooth and professional service before and after the purchase of the property from renowned construction companies or private resale’s.  We publish regularly new adds for real-estate in Alanya, Avsallar, Konakli, Oba, Tosmur, Kestel, Mahmutlar, Kargicak, Demirtas and Gazipasa.

Pasha Group
7 properties

Our company, Pasha group, has been operating in the real estate market since the beginning of 2018. We cooperate with reliable construction companies and provide all the necessary advice to our customers. If you plan to live in Turkey or want to invest in the promising and fast-growing Turkish real estate market reliably, the Pasha group consulting team are ready to help you. We also provide our clients with airport transfers, hotel reservations,  project tours, and help obtaining citizenship within 3 months and opening a bank account. Our main goal is to help you save your funds and time and make the process of buying real estate as comfortable as possible for you.

Realting.com
Go