  Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus

Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus

Belarus, Lesna
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
2 years 6 months
Languages
Русский
Website
anera.by/about.php
About the agency

We work 24/7 to help our clients – buyers and sellers of real estate – safely, quickly and profitably solve the housing problem.

Sale / purchase / lease; new buildings / secondary buildings; residential / commercial real estate; rooms / apartments / residential buildings / land plots - all this is included in the field of activity of specialists of our companies who accompany the transaction from beginning to end. Customers pay for our services only after a successful transaction at tariffs set by the state.

Services

Purchase and sale of apartments, rooms

Purchase and sale of cottages, houses, plots

Sale of commercial real estate

Rent apartments, rooms

New buildings, shared construction

Conducting auctions for the sale, rental of real estate

Rental of commercial real estate

Foreign real estate

Rent a cottage

New buildings
Villa KOMPLEKS TREHSPALENNYH VILL V YENI BOGAZICI
Villa KOMPLEKS TREHSPALENNYH VILL V YENI BOGAZICI
Northern Cyprus
from
$391,607
? A cozy complex of ultra-modern villas with 3 bedrooms is being built in the favorite Yeni Bogazici, 11 km from Famagusta. The project consists of 12 separate villas with their land and private pools. ? VILLA WITH 3 SPALKS  Plot - 350 m2 Closed villa flat - 170 m2 Terraces - 40 m2 FIRST S…
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Cottage village Ambiance
Cottage village Ambiance
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$196,757
The year of construction 2023
New premium residential complex in Tatlis The new project « Ambiance » combines urban style and true elegance, home comfort and modern setting. The complex will be located on a vast territory of 21,190 m2, 900 m from the sea. The advantage of the complex is also a large number of landscape…
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$61,226
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Multifunctional complex in Kyrenia     In the Dogankoy region, in the center of Kyrenia, a new large-scale complex “ Kyrenia Residence ” is being built.     The complex is being built in a very convenient place. There are shops, restaurants, a huge Lemar supermarket. The most popular p…
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Residential complex Yeni Bogazici
Residential complex Yeni Bogazici
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
$249,175
TAUNHAUSES 3 + 1 IN YENI BOGAZICI FOR 250,000 £ ? The construction of a new cozy complex in Yeni Bogazici begins, 10 km from Famagusta. This is an ideal residential complex in the most peaceful and favorite place of the island. ? The complex is waiting for its new owners with 18 townhouses…
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Residential complex NOVYY KOMPLEKS APARTAMENTOV I VILL V OTYuKEN
Residential complex NOVYY KOMPLEKS APARTAMENTOV I VILL V OTYuKEN
Northern Cyprus
from
$143,658
? A new project in the Otyuken area amidst the tranquility and serenity of nature. Otuken is a sparsely populated area 3 km from the most popular Long Beach region. By purchasing housing here, you will be located next to the busiest place in Northern Cyprus ( Long Beach ), but at the same ti…
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
1 2 3
Our agents in Belarus
Anastasiya Guscha
Anastasiya Guscha
