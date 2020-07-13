OOO Tvoy Maentak

  1. Realting.com
Belarus, ул. Толбухина, 2, помещение 23, офис 440, 220012 Минск
Real estate agency
2019
English, Русский
tmaentak.by
Company description
OOO Your Maentak was established in November 2016 and during this time has already become a home for its professional realtors and real estate agents. The company's management has more than 10 years of real estate experience. Although the company is still young, only certified realtors and real estate agents with considerable life and professional experience form the team. We are working to make your dream of an ideal home come true, and we have everything needed to make it happen as soon as possible. Our main advantage is that a well-coordinated and friendly team of an agent, realtor, photographer, marketer, and a manager will always find an individual approach to each client’s situation. Maentak is a domain, a mansion, and, in a broad sense, a house. It is only up to you to decide what your future house will be like: a cosy family home or a comfortable space for work, leisure, and noisy parties.
Services
Real estate purchase / sale, consultation, full transaction support, rent.
Our agents in Belarus
337 properties
Lyudmila Grickevich
Lyudmila Grickevich
.

Agency of Good Apartments is a new, dynamically developing agency which started to work in the Grodno real estate market at the end of 2016. However, the head of this agency, Larisa Kirillovna Potselueva, is the most experienced realtor in the city who has brilliantly proven herself as a professional having worked for 24 years in real estate. She is in charge of a friendly and well-coordinated team, which includes both young and ambitious agents and sophisticated professionals who have been working with the head of the agency for more than a decade.

"Our agency “Harmony of Real Estate” is ready to assist you in solving any matters related real estate by offering you a wide range of services for the sale of apartments in Minsk and other neighbouring towns, the purchase of countryside and commercial real estate, land plots and summer cottages. If you do care about your time, nerves and money, then you may avail of the real professionals’ services! Moreover, if you wish to buy real estate but value every minute of your life, then you can entrust the selection of favorable properties to our experienced real estate agents who, within the required timing, will find you the appropriate option. "
We provide services in all segments of the real estate market. Our company employs only experienced professionals. The main principles of our work are responsibility, honesty, and legal perfection. The main area of our activity is real estate in Belarus. Each client of our company can get an extensive range of real estate services and professional legal advice. We value and appreciate our clients. We are driven by the desire to understand and assist our customers. We focus on long-term mutually beneficial relations with our partners. We commit to our obligations and act based on universal values. Our partners are an important part of our success. We are open to partnership and cooperation both within individual projects and in the long-term outlook.

