Belarus, пр. Независимости, 85в, пом.93 офис 1, 220012, Минск
Real estate agency
English, Русский, Español
anexpert.by
Company description

Expert is a professional real estate agency that provides real estate services in sale transactions, purchasing and exchanging of housing in Minsk and the nearest suburbs. If you want to sell, buy or exchange your apartment, cottage or house — call us!

The staff of the Expert Real Estate Agency has many years of professional experience in managing the most complex real estate transactions. We guarantee the legality of each transaction conducted with our help and insure our liability under a contract for the provision of real estate services in the amount of 245,000 denominated rubles.

Our real estate agency builds its relationships with clients on the principles of mutual respect and trust.

