  4. Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica

Miami, United States
$528
ID: 28493
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    United States
  State
    Florida
  Region
    Miami-Dade County
  City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 45m2, na cetvrtom spratu stambene zgrade, u City Keju.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.   Stan se nalazi u zgradi novije gradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.   Ispred zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking.   Stan je useljiv od 01.05.2025 godine.   Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit! 

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$528
