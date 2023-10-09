UAE
Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in UAE
165 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Dubai, UAE
2
90 m²
9/15
Mangrove Residences — a unique project of its kind from Expo City Dubai, located in the epon…
€327,919
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
2
72 m²
6/49
Damac Bay 2 from Cavalli — is a luxurious residential project located in Dubai Harbor, a stu…
€846,845
Recommend
6 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden
Dubai, UAE
7
726 m²
District One, Mohammed Bin Rashid City Villa — is a luxurious residential complex in Dubai. …
€3,15M
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with swimming pool, gym
Dubai, UAE
2
80 m²
6/44
Canal Heights – 2 — a new luxury project towering 44 floors on the promenade in the heart of…
€590,369
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool, with restaurant, hospital
Dubai, UAE
4
229 m²
2/2
One of the leading investment companies, Dubai Investments, has disclosed the details of its…
€681,158
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Dubai, UAE
5
257 m²
2/2
Ajmal Makan offers two types of impressive complexes: Sun Island Smart Villas and Blue Bay a…
€680,905
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with garage, gym
Dubai, UAE
3
189 m²
12/45
Housing developer — lead developer Dubai Binghatti Properties. The project will be located i…
€4,78M
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with restaurant
Dubai, UAE
2
63 m²
5/13
Vincitore Volare — is a masterpiece in Arjan, Dubai, which includes luxurious design studios…
€240,176
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
2
82 m²
6/7
The strategic message, which provides unhindered access to the big city and its bright attra…
€387,930
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with swimming pool, with city view
Dubai, UAE
2
71 m²
10/30
QUARTERS D3SIGN QUARTER AT D3 in the first residential complex in area D3. Dubai Design Dis…
€465,193
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, gym
Dubai, UAE
2
74 m²
10/18
Project Benefits: -Direct access to the Dubai Canal embankment -Brand decoration of luxury…
€483,327
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
2
80 m²
19/39
Me Do Re Properties DMCC introduced the Me Do Re premium residential complex at Jumeirah Lak…
€420,000
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
12
3 069 m²
The most luxurious villa in La Mer An ultra-luxurious 7-bedroom mansion in La Mer with brea…
€82,18M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
2
148 m²
8/8
€300,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
1
49 m²
5/65
€275,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
1
70 m²
€289,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
2
72 m²
17/52
€321,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dubai, UAE
3
79 m²
27/45
€419,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
2
90 m²
9/15
€328,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
1
75 m²
6
€396,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
1
870 m²
36/49
€750,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
UAE, UAE
4
229 m²
2/2
€678,500
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
2
75 m²
10/19
€433,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
1
992 m²
52
€630,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
1
40 m²
2/4
Blue Collection Real Estate is pleased to present the exclusive apartments of The Community …
€115,937
Recommend
Apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, gym
Abu Dhabi, UAE
45 m²
Grove Museum Views – is a new elite residential complex on the island of Saadiyat in Abu Dha…
€233,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Dubai, UAE
2
63 m²
1/25
Exclusive Park Field Apartments in The Dubai Hills Estate. Project Details: Cost: 322 000 …
€322,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
6
556 m²
74/83
Project Details: Cost: 7 099 000 EUR Area: 556 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 5 Payment Plan:…
€7,10M
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
1
73 m²
3/6
Amenities and Services: Gym; Covered parking; Gourmet restaurants and cafes; Central Pod…
€403,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
2
165 m²
8
Amenities and Services: Cycling and treadmills; Playing children's spaces; Lagoon-style s…
€260,000
Recommend
