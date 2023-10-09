Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential

Pool Residential properties for sale in UAE

Dubai
3332
Abu Dhabi Emirate
143
Sharjah Emirate
140
Abu Dhabi
134
Ras al-Khaimah
52
Deira
34
Sharjah
29
Ajman Emirate
17
165 properties total found
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 9/15
Mangrove Residences — a unique project of its kind from Expo City Dubai, located in the epon…
€327,919
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 6/49
Damac Bay 2 from Cavalli — is a luxurious residential project located in Dubai Harbor, a stu…
€846,845
6 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden in Dubai, UAE
6 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Area 726 m²
District One, Mohammed Bin Rashid City Villa — is a luxurious residential complex in Dubai. …
€3,15M
1 room apartment with balcony, with swimming pool, gym in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with swimming pool, gym
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 6/44
Canal Heights – 2 — a new luxury project towering 44 floors on the promenade in the heart of…
€590,369
3 room house with swimming pool, with restaurant, hospital in Dubai, UAE
3 room house with swimming pool, with restaurant, hospital
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 229 m²
Floor 2/2
One of the leading investment companies, Dubai Investments, has disclosed the details of its…
€681,158
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage in Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 257 m²
Floor 2/2
Ajmal Makan offers two types of impressive complexes: Sun Island Smart Villas and Blue Bay a…
€680,905
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with garage, gym in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with garage, gym
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 12/45
Housing developer — lead developer Dubai Binghatti Properties. The project will be located i…
€4,78M
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with restaurant in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with restaurant
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/13
Vincitore Volare — is a masterpiece in Arjan, Dubai, which includes luxurious design studios…
€240,176
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 6/7
The strategic message, which provides unhindered access to the big city and its bright attra…
€387,930
1 room apartment with balcony, with swimming pool, with city view in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with swimming pool, with city view
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 10/30
QUARTERS D3SIGN QUARTER AT D3 in the first residential complex in area D3. Dubai Design Dis…
€465,193
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, gym in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, gym
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 10/18
Project Benefits: -Direct access to the Dubai Canal embankment -Brand decoration of luxury…
€483,327
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 19/39
Me Do Re Properties DMCC introduced the Me Do Re premium residential complex at Jumeirah Lak…
€420,000
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Dubai, UAE
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 12
Area 3 069 m²
The most luxurious villa in La Mer An ultra-luxurious 7-bedroom mansion in La Mer with brea…
€82,18M
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 8/8
€300,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/65
€275,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
€289,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 17/52
€321,000
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 27/45
€419,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 9/15
€328,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 6
€396,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Area 870 m²
Floor 36/49
€750,000
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in UAE, UAE
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
UAE, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 229 m²
Floor 2/2
€678,500
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 10/19
€433,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Area 992 m²
Number of floors 52
€630,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
Blue Collection Real Estate is pleased to present the exclusive apartments of The Community …
€115,937
Apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, gym in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, gym
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Area 45 m²
Grove Museum Views – is a new elite residential complex on the island of Saadiyat in Abu Dha…
€233,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/25
Exclusive Park Field Apartments in The Dubai Hills Estate. Project Details: Cost: 322 000 …
€322,000
5 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 556 m²
Floor 74/83
Project Details: Cost: 7 099 000 EUR Area: 556 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 5 Payment Plan:…
€7,10M
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/6
Amenities and Services: Gym; Covered parking; Gourmet restaurants and cafes; Central Pod…
€403,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 8
Amenities and Services: Cycling and treadmills; Playing children's spaces; Lagoon-style s…
€260,000

Property types in UAE

apartments
houses

Properties features in UAE

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
