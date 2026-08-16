Seaview Apartments for Sale in Sharjah Emirate, UAE

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Beachfront Apartments in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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Sharjah
7
Al Hamriyah
12
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21 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 267 m²
Floor 8/13
Apartments in the hotel complex Anantara Sharjah Residences on the shore of the Persian Gulf…
$1,53M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
Floor 8/13
Apartments in the hotel complex Anantara Sharjah Residences on the shore of the Persian Gulf…
$2,06M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 60
MAKLERPROVISION FREI KOSTENLOS MERCEDES-BENZ PLACES BY BINGHATTI - MAYBACH ULTIMATE LUXURY…
$950,623
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
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3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 21/50
Waterfront Apartments with Flexible Payment Plan in Al Mamzar Sharjah Al Mamzar, Sharjah, is…
$541,353
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 33/50
Waterfront Apartments with Flexible Payment Plan in Al Mamzar Sharjah Al Mamzar, Sharjah, is…
$460,382
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Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the new Aysha complex by the water! The complex is located along the Al Khan l…
$143,506
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 10/12
Seaview Luxurious Apartments with 5 Star Hotel Facilities in Sharjah Discover the luxurious …
$688,259
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4 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 10/12
Seaview Luxurious Apartments with 5 Star Hotel Facilities in Sharjah Discover the luxurious …
$2,13M
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2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Floor 10/12
Seaview Luxurious Apartments with 5 Star Hotel Facilities in Sharjah Discover the luxurious …
$956,622
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2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
Floor 8/13
Apartments in the hotel complex Anantara Sharjah Residences on the shore of the Persian Gulf…
$951,507
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
Floor 9/12
Seaview Luxurious Apartments with 5 Star Hotel Facilities in Sharjah Discover the luxurious …
$1,53M
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1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 8/13
Apartments in the hotel complex Anantara Sharjah Residences on the shore of the Persian Gulf…
$690,959
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 48/50
Waterfront Apartments with Flexible Payment Plan in Al Mamzar Sharjah Al Mamzar, Sharjah, is…
$731,058
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4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 48/50
Experience sophisticated coastal living with these elegantly designed apartments in Sharjah,…
$470,910
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1 room apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 695 m²
Al Wasayef Real Estate Company announce about one of the strongest projects in Sharjah, an…
$150,050
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4 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 10/12
Discover the luxurious lifestyle with 1 and 4-bedroom apartments and exclusive rooftops by t…
$2,04M
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3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 8/50
Maryam Island is one of Sharjah’s most prestigious waterfront developments, offering a blend…
$470,912
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1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 12
Discover the charm of living by the sea in these elegant 1 to 4-bedroom furnished apartments…
$682,934
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2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 9/12
Experience elevated coastal living with a selection of 1 to 4-bedroom furnished apartments a…
$938,191
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Apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 379 m²
Maryam Island is a beautiful water - front development in Downtown Sharjah Comprising of imm…
$103,211
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Apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 321 m²
GREAT OFFER!! Studio with 320 sq ft | Price start 401,000 dirhams. offer 1% Monthly payment …
$109,202
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Property types in Sharjah Emirate

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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